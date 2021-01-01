Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $235.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.42 on Monday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

