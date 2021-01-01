Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.20. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 244,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.45 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$579.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

