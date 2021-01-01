Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.27

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and traded as low as $26.01. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 8,678 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £16.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.90.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

