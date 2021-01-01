Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.92

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 37438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

