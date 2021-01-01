Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $877,247.00 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00299848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,768,503 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.