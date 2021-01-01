Mirrored Microsoft Price Up 0% Over Last Week (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for approximately $223.04 or 0.00761271 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $15,155.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00557958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00301186 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049165 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 14,735 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

