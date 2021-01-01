Mizuho Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $152.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.84.

MCHP stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

