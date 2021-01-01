MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

