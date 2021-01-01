Morgan Stanley Acquires 87,879 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of AerCap worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 752,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 321,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

AER stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.