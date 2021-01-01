Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Global Net Lease worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.