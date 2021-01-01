Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.90% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 112.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 361,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

