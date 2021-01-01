Morgan Stanley Sells 261,362 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 109.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

