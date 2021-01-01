Morgan Stanley Sells 34,659 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 957.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

