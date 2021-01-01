Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Simmons First National worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

