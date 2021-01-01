Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Up 6.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.57. 202,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 89,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $42,628.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,647. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

