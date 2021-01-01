MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.09. MoSys shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,631 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

