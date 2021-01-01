Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

