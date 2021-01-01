Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.49. Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 406,122 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

Mountfield Group Plc Company Profile

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. It is involved in the supply of fit-out services, including the supply and installation of flooring systems to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

