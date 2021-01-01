MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 5,371,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,991,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.