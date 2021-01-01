Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

