Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Frank Karbe Sells 11,800 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

