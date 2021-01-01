Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $3.74 million and $6,249.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

