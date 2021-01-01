Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.