Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NTRA stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,030 shares of company stock worth $64,735,063. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

