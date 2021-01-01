National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 413.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in National Instruments by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 481,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.