NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock opened at GBX 167.65 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.85. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.