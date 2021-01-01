Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Trading 25.9% Higher

Shares of Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) traded up 25.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.63. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Neoen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

