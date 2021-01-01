NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Raymond James lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.96.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $53.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,794.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

