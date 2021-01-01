NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 90.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.