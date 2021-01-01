Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene sold 5,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTIP opened at $3.69 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.16% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

