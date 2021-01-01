Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene sold 5,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NTIP opened at $3.69 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.80.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.
