NEXT (NET) Price Up 34.2% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $257,848.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00428688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

