Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Up 4.1%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

