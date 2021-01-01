NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NKE opened at $141.47 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,170 shares of company stock worth $83,506,811. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

