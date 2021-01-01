Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.83 and last traded at $208.00. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44.

About Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

