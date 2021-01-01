Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.18

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

