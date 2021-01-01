Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Up 0.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.