Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS)

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE STXS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

