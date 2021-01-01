Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.76

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 83925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The stock has a market cap of C$49.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14.

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

