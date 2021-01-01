Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,936. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

