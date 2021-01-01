NuBits Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $24.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00564970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00159368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00301372 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050620 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

