Nucleus Vision Price Up 18.9% This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bittrex, IDEX and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00300287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.44 or 0.01978354 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitbns, WazirX, Bitrue, Zebpay, Bittrex, Koinex, BITBOX, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.