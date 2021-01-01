Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $663,934.24 and $1,498.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00557577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00300222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

