Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 283.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.