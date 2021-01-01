Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0104

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $684,421.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007729 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

