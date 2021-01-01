Nyzo (NYZO) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $155,017.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00559662 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00160513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00301481 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

