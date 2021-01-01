Observer Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $167,436.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00558702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00163091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00079388 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

