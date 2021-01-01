Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.96. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 109,710 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.