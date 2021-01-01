Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Purchases $5,118,000.00 in Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

