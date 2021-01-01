Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $13.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

