OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 433,671 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OSPN stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $840.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in OneSpan by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after buying an additional 624,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in OneSpan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

